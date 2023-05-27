Raging Overnight Fire Destroys River Edge Home

A dog was killed in the blaze on Eastbrook Drive, near Forest Avenue and Route 4, at 1:40 a.m. Saturday, May 27, according to neighbors.

No injuries were otherwise reported.

Borough firefighters headed back to the scene when the blaze briefly rekindled around 11:30 a.m.

It apparently began in the attached garage and quickly spread to some vehicles and through one end of the two-story, 3,500-square-foot wood-frame house. Some water issues initially were reported.

A preliminary cause wasn't given.

Colleagues from various surrounding towns provided mutual aid at the scene and in coverage -- among them, firefighters from Bergenfield, Dumont, Maywood, New Milford, Paramus and Oradell.

NOTE: Those are the departments that were reported at the scene. Did we miss any? Please text Jerry DeMarco at (201) 943-2794. Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. Or PM: Gerard (Jerry) DeMarco (FACEBOOK).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.