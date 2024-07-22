Fair 76°

Rachel Minaya, Wife Of Yankees Exec Omar Minaya, Found Dead In NJ Home: Report

Rachel Minaya, who is married to former Mets general manager and current Yankees executive Omar Minaya, was found dead in their New Jersey home over the weekend, the NY Post said citing sources.

 Photo Credit: @justinminaya Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Minaya, whose LinkedIn page says she was an interior designer, was found dead on Saturday, July 20, according to the NY Post, who said her 65-year-old husband was not home at the time of her death.

Suicide has been ruled out as the cause, the outlet said citing someone who'd been briefed by the family.

The couple has two sons together, Justin and Teddy, who were raised in Harrington Park.

