Quick-Thinking Attendant Avoids Armed Robbery: River Edge PD

The pump jockey at the Delta station next to the Dollar Deal shopping center on Kinderkamack Road told them he saw a dark-colored sedan back into the area of the tire pump shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, River Edge Police Chief Michael J. Walker said.

It looked like three occupants were in it, he said.

A customer who'd just gotten gas was pulling out of the station when a passenger in the sedan got out and began walking toward him, the attendant told police.

The stranger wore all dark clothing, his face covered by a mask, he said.

It looked like he was holding a gun, the attendant said.

The attendant said he ran to the office, locked the door and turned the lights off.

The sedan then pulled out of the station and headed south on Kinderkamark Road toward Hackensack, he said.

The attendant spoke Panjabi, so there initially was a language barrier that police overcame.

"If not for his Spidey senses realizing something was odd about the car, maintaining a visual on it as it remained parked by the air pump and then running for cover when he saw the [stranger] with the handgun, I am sure it would have been a robbery," Walker said.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help identify the car and/or its occupants is asked to call River Edge police: (201) 262-1233.

