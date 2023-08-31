Pursuit Goes Up, Down Route 208, Ends In Wyckoff Crash: Franklin Lakes PD

Franklin Lakes Officer Matthew Garrison was on routine patrol when he spotted a suspicious-looking BMW X2 on Longbow Drive near Franklin Lake Road around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, Capt. Mark McCombs said.

An attempt to stop the vehicle on nearby Orchard Lane prompted the driver to hit the gas and speed off, he said.

Items were tossed out of the gold SUV's window as it headed south on Route 208.

It exited on Cedar Hill Avenue only to get back on 208 going north this time.

Speeds reportedly reached 100 mph before the driver took the Russell Avenue exit and headed for Wyckoff Avenue.

Franklin Lakes police terminated the pursuit at that point due to public safety concerns, McCombs said.

Moments later, the BMW crashed on dead-ended Ward Avenue just off Franklin Avenue in the Wyckoff business district, barely 15 minutes after the pursuit began.

Police from various area jurisdictions converged on the area -- along with a Bergen County sheriff's K-9 unit -- but all four occupants had fled.

ANYONE with information that could help identify any of them is asked to contact Franklin Lakes police at (201) 891-3131.

