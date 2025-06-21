'Punisher' Star Jon Bernthal Returning In New Spider-Man Movie: Reports

Jon Bernthal is set to reprise his role as the anti-hero vigilante once more in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, according to multiple reports.

He first suited up as the beloved comic book character in Netflix's "Daredevil" and his portrayal had such an impact with fans that he was able to star in his own spin-off series "The Punisher," which ran for two seasons.

He most recently made an appearance in the "Daredevil" revival, "Daredevil: Born Again." He is also scheduled to reprise his role on that show, and is at the center of a Punisher stand-alone feature for Disney+.

Now he stands to make an appearance in the latest Spider-Man film, helmed by Tom Holland, marking the fourth entry of the movie series.

Details about the film have been kept under wraps.

Bernthal grew up in Cabin John, MD, graduated from a DC-area high school, and attended Harvard.

He is best known for his role in "The Walking Dead," "The Wolf of Wall Street," and "The Bear."

