Pulled Into MRI Machine While Wearing Metal Chain, Man Critically Injured: Police

A man is fighting for his life after being pulled into an MRI machine while wearing a metal chain, police announced on Thursday, July 17.

An MRI machine.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/jarmoluk @jarmoluk-143740
Jillian Pikora
The 61-year-old man walked into an unauthorized area at Nassau Open MRI on Old Country Road in Westbury, New York, at 4:34 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16, according to the Homicide Squad.

The MRI scan was already in progress when the man entered the room wearing a large metallic chain around his neck, detectives explained. The magnetism from the machine pulled him toward it, causing a critical medical emergency.

Responding officers helped stabilize the man until he could be rushed to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, Nassau County police said.

