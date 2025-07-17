Pulled Into MRI Machine While Wearing Metal Chain, Man Critically Injured: Police

The 61-year-old man walked into an unauthorized area at Nassau Open MRI on Old Country Road in Westbury, New York, at 4:34 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16, according to the Homicide Squad.

The MRI scan was already in progress when the man entered the room wearing a large metallic chain around his neck, detectives explained. The magnetism from the machine pulled him toward it, causing a critical medical emergency.

Responding officers helped stabilize the man until he could be rushed to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, Nassau County police said.

