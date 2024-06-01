PSE&G Proposes Lowering Gas Bills

PSEG filed proposals with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to lower gas bills for residential customers by 6.1% effective October.

“This is an opportunity to lower our gas supply rate, providing our customers with a little bill relief and helping to maintain affordability,” said Dave Johnson, vice president Customer Care & Chief Customer Officer. “We’re pleased that we will continue to have one of the lowest gas rates in the state.”

If approved, the Basic Gas Supply Service (BGSS) rate will be reduced by almost 7 cents per therm to approximately 32.8 cents per therm. The BGSS rate reflects the actual cost utilities pay for natural gas, and utilities do not make any money on the supply charge.

The proposed reduction to the BGSS rate and small increase to the Balancing Charge rate will result in an overall customer bill reduction. If the proposal is approved, PSE&G's gas bills would be one of the lowest in the state and typical residential customers would realize a net 6.1% average monthly bill reduction, the company said.

A PSE&G residential customer who uses an average of 100 therms per month will have a monthly gas bill of about $102.70, or $6.75 less than it is now. The typical PSE&G residential gas customer's bill will be approximately 33.40% lower than in 2008 and approximately 47.59% lower when allowing for inflation, the company said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.