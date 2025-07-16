Protester Who Spit On Driver Before She Hit Crowd In Fairview Arrested: Police

Giancarlo Pontecorvo, 26, of Ridgefield, was arrested for spitting in the face of two people, including driver Linda Roglen, during a public demonstration on Saturday, July 12, according to Fairview Police Chief Vincent Bellucci.

The second incident happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Anderson Avenue, where protesters were crossing the street and temporarily holding up traffic. Pontecorvo allegedly got into an argument with Roglen, then spit directly in her face, Bellucci said.

That’s when Roglen, 62, of North Bergen, hit Pontecorvo with her car, police said. As other demonstrators began to surround her vehicle, Roglen drove through the intersection, striking several more people, said Deputy Chief John Pierotti.

One person was taken to the hospital. All injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Pontecorvo was also accused of spitting on a second person earlier that day at 6 Anderson Avenue, police said. Both incidents were captured on surveillance video. He was arrested at his workplace without incident and charged with two counts of simple assault (2C:12-1a(1)), Bellucci said.

Roglen, meanwhile, was charged with:

Four counts of assault by auto

Leaving the scene of an accident with injuries

Failure to report a crash

Careless driving

Reckless driving

Failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk

