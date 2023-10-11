Fair 69°

Prosecutor Details Sneaky Upskirt Tactics Utilized By NJ Sunoco Station Cashier For Months

A cashier at a Sunoco station has been arrested for taking multiple upskirt photos of women while at work over the course of nearly two years, authorities in Somerset County said.

Miguel A. Melchor-Gomez worked at the Sunoco station on Stirling Road in Watchung, authorities said.
Cecilia Levine
Miguel A. Melchor-Gomez, 54, of North Plainfield, who worked at the Sunoco station on Stirling Road in Watchung, filmed underneath his unsuspecting victims' clothing in one of two ways from December 2021 to Aug. 19, 2023, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. said.

Melchor-Gomez either pretended that the credit card machine malfunctioned and directed his victims to the counter where he would stand close to his victim to complete the purchase, or he would position himself very close to the victim at some other location within the store, McDonald said.

The vast majority of Melchor-Gomez's victims were adults, but several of his victims were also under 18, the prosecutor said. Following his arrest, police seized Melchor-Gomez's cell phone and conducted a forensic examination of the phone. There is no evidence that defendant shared or disseminated these videos.

Melchor-Gomez was charged with: Five counts of second degree attempted endangering the welfare of a child (N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1a and 2C:24-4b(4)); four counts of third degree invasion of privacy (N.J.S.A. 2C:14-9b(1)); one count of fourth degree invasion of privacy (N.J.S.A. 2C:14-9b(2)); one count of fourth degree tampering with evidence (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-6(1)), and one count of fourth degree obstructing administration of law (N.J.S.A. 2C:29-1a). 

Following his arrest, the State filed a motion for pretrial detention, which was granted by Superior Court Judge Julie M. Marino.

