Smoke 82°

SHARE

Propane Tank Launches Block During 3-Alarm Fire In Maywood, 5 Firefighters Hospitalized

Five firefighters were hospitalized after a three-alarm house fire sent a propane tank flying more than a block down a Bergen County street, officials said.

Friday, July 25 fire in Maywood

Friday, July 25 fire in Maywood

 Photo Credit: City of Hackensack Fire Department
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

At around 2:24 p.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025, the Maywood Fire Department was dispatched to 37 Terrace Ave. for reports of a house fire and explosion, the department said.

Arriving crews confirmed a working fire and struck a second and third alarm as flames tore through the property. After investigating, officials discovered the reported explosion came from a propane tank that had been launched more than a block from the home.

The fire was placed under control in just under an hour, officials said.

With temperatures soaring, five firefighters were transported to the hospital for heat-related issues. All five are expected to be okay, the department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE