Prominent Attorney, Former Hudson County Prosecutor Harold Ruvoldt Dies, 81

Ruvoldt, who lived in Haworth and Jersey City, was a graduate of St. Peter's College, Seton Hall Law School and Rutgers University Business School, according to his obituary.

Ruvoldt was a trial and appellate lawyer working as a partner in private practice while also serving as a Hudson County prosecutor, Hudson County Counsel and Jersey City Counsel, his obituary reads.

"I met Harold when he...helped me with a personal legal issue," wrote one mourner on his tribute wall. "A kinder, more caring and brilliant attorney will never exist. Wherever he is now, he’s helping others."

When he wasn't in the courtroom, Ruvoldt enjoyed golfing, baking, scuba diving and sailing, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his children, Maria and Margaret and his four grandchildren along with other family members and friends, his obituary reads.

A funeral will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21 at St. Therese of Lisieux Church in Cresskill followed by private internment. To view his obituary, click here.

