Projected Storm Snowfall Totals Increase: Up To Foot Possible In These Spots

The system is on track for overnight Saturday, Feb. 8, into Sunday, Feb. 9 and will move in from the upper Midwest, according to the National Weather Service.

Click on the first image above from AccuWeather to see the latest predicted snowfall totals, which were released Friday morning, Feb. 7:

1 to 3 inches in the lightest shade of blue,

3 to 6 inches in the next shade,

6 to 12 inches in the darkest shade.

Locations where there will be mainly a wintry mix, including significant icing, are visible by clicking on the second image.

For precipitation types by region, click on the third image above.

"The storm this weekend is just the next in a series of storms that is part of the pattern change that began late last week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg.

Following the weekend system, the next storm is forecast to arrive Tuesday, Feb. 11, marking the beginning of an unsettled stretch in which two more new systems are expected. (See the fourth image above.)

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

