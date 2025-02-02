Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Winter Storm With Increased Amounts In These Spots

The timing for the system is from around 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 into the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 3.

"We've increased snow totals slightly for the interior," the National Weather Service said in a statement Sunday morning.

In the image above, areas in the darkest shade of blue are expected to see right around 2 inches or more of accumulation.

Locations in the next lightest shade are predicted to see 1 to 2 inches, with under 1 inch in the lightest shade, including New York City and Long Island.

After the storm moves out, skies will become partly sunny on Monday, and temperatures will rise into the low 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.