Professor Sexually Harassed Student At Essex County Community College: Prosecutor

Gnanaseharan Selliah, a West Orange resident and adjunct professor at the school, engaged in sexually inappropriate contact with an adult student last month, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens and Essex County College Department Chief of Police Anthony Cromartie said.

Seliah is also an ESL teacher at Bloomfield High School and taught at St. Peters University, according to his Linkedin.

The news comes days after Bergen Community College professor Zameer Baksh was charged with sexually assaulting a student. Baksh's LinkedIn shows he's also a professor at Eastwick College.

