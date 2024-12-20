Professor Sexually Assaults Bergen Community College Student: Sheriff

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, a BCC student reported to both BCC Public Safety and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office that she had been sexually assaulted earlier that day by Zameer Baksh, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.

The victim said she was kissed on the cheek and the professor made inappropriate comments. The defendant continued his assault by forcefully grabbing and touching her genitalia area, Cureton said.

The defendant was charged with Criminal Sexual Contact and Harassment-Offensive touching.

Baksh has been employed by Bergen Community College for approximately six years and has been suspended.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.