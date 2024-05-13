Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Probe Of Bergen Girl's Beating Uncovers 5-Year String Of Sex Assaults On Another: Prosecutor

Detectives who arrested a man for beating a 7-year-old child in Rochelle Park with a belt discovered that he'd sexually abused another youngster over a five-year period beginning when she was 8, authorities said.

Milton Guallpa-Guaman

Photo Credit: BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
The New Jersey Division of Child Protection & Permanency pointed them toward Milton Guallpa-Guaman, a 45-year-old Ecuadorian national, following the alleged April beating, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The Special Victims Unit detectives were investigating the accusations when they also learned of "a disclosure made by an additional juvenile alleging sexual assaults that had occurred in the past…on numerous occasions,” the prosecutor said.

Guallpa-Guaman groped the breasts and fondled the vagina of a child beginning in 2018, when she was 8 years old, and continuing through last November, a criminal complaint alleges.

"Both victims provided statements detailing the assaults against them," reads the complaint filed in Superior Court in Hackensack. "Information provided by victims were corroborated by witness and other [s]tate investigators."

Guallpa-Guaman was charged with sexual assault, child abuse and child endangerment through sexual conduct.

He remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail.

