Pro-Palestinian Stranger Who Tore Down Israeli Flag, Taunted Store Employees Found: Tenafly PD

Tenafly police arrested a woman who they said ripped an Israeli flag down from the awning of a downtown store and harassed employees last month with “pro-Palestinian taunts and antagonizing hand gestures.”

Denisa Gjana, 31, of Lodi was arrested after investigators interviewed witnesses and reviewed area surveillance video following the Dec. 5, 2023 incident, Tenafly police said.

Photo Credit: Dr. Zachi Evenor, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons / Jerry DeMarco (inset)
Jerry DeMarco
Denisa Gjana, 31, of Lodi was identified after investigators interviewed witnesses and reviewed area surveillance video following the Dec. 5, 2023 incident on West Railroad Avenue, Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

Gjana ripped down the flag, threw it into a trash can down the street, then returned to the business and berated the employees, the captain said. Then she drove away.

This week – on Wednesday, Jan. 10 – detectives arrested Gjana and charged her with criminal mischief, theft and bias intimidation.

She was issued a summons and released pending a court hearing. No mugshot was taken.

