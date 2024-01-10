Pro-Palestinian Stranger Who Tore Down Israeli Flag, Taunted Store Employees Found: Tenafly PD

Denisa Gjana, 31, of Lodi was identified after investigators interviewed witnesses and reviewed area surveillance video following the Dec. 5, 2023 incident on West Railroad Avenue, Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

Gjana ripped down the flag, threw it into a trash can down the street, then returned to the business and berated the employees, the captain said. Then she drove away.

This week – on Wednesday, Jan. 10 – detectives arrested Gjana and charged her with criminal mischief, theft and bias intimidation.

She was issued a summons and released pending a court hearing. No mugshot was taken.

