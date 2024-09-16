Fair 70°

Pro-Palestine Demonstration Shuts South Hackensack Street

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators closed a South Hackensack street Monday evening, Sept. 16.

Protestors in South Hackensack.

 Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
Photos shared with Daily Voice from the scene show a group of demonstrators at 60 Saddle River Ave., which is a Jewish event space called The Avenue, which moved from Teaneck last year, as reported by The Jewish Link.

Sources say the road had been shut for at least an hour. It wasn't immediately clear what they were protesting. As of 7 p.m., protestors remained at the scene.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, a protest was planned in Teaneck during an Israeli real estate event.

