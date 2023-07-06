Princeton Doctoral Student Held Hostage In Iraq, Israeli Officials Say

Elizabeth Tsurkov, a citizen of both Russia and Israel, was abducted in March while doing work for the Ivy League school, according to a statement from Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

The 36-year-old was abducted by members of the Shiite group Kataeb Hezbollah, a radical Iran-backed militia group, Netanyahu's office said.

Tsurkov had just walked out of a cafe in Iraqi capital Baghdad when she was abducted, the New York Times says citing the researcher's family.

Also a fellow at Washington-based research group New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, Tsurkov had been in Iraq since January conducting academic research, The Times reports.

The organization released the following statement:

Princeton's statement reads:

