Princeton Cracks Top 10 In 2026 Rankings: See Which Northeast Colleges Shined

Niche released its 2026 Best Colleges in America list on Monday, Aug. 25. The annual rankings cover more than 4,000 US colleges and universities, comparing them based on academics, value, student life, and athletics.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was ranked No. 1 overall. Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, followed in second place, while fellow Cambridge school Harvard University finished fourth.

Niche's rankings mixed federal data with more than one million student and alumni reviews, weighing factors like graduation rates, alumni earnings, tuition, housing, diversity, and postgraduate outcomes.

"We built Niche to help students and families cut through the noise and make informed choices," said CEO and founder Luke Skurman. "Our rankings are designed to reflect not just data, but the real voices and lived experiences of students across the country. That blend of insight is what makes Niche unique. We're giving students the clarity to identify the colleges where they see themselves belonging and succeeding."

Beyond academics, Niche also ranked the best colleges based on student life and sports. The University of Connecticut finished fourth in the athletics ranking, boosted by its perennial powerhouse basketball programs, along with significant improvements for the baseball, football, and men's ice hockey teams in recent seasons.

Here are the other Northeast colleges to make Niche's top 100 overall:

6. Columbia University – New York, NY

8. Princeton University – Princeton, NJ

12. University of Pennsylvania – Philadelphia, PA

15. Carnegie Mellon University – Pittsburgh, PA

17. Georgetown University – Washington, DC

21. Cornell University – Ithaca, NY

24. Johns Hopkins University – Baltimore, MD

28. University of Virginia – Charlottesville, VA

31. Washington and Lee University – Lexington, VA

34. New York University – New York, NY

36. Swarthmore College – Swarthmore, PA

38. Boston University – Boston, MA

39. Northeastern University – Boston, MA

40. Williams College – Williamstown, MA

42. Barnard College – New York, NY

44. Amherst College – Amherst, MA

45. Boston College – Chestnut Hill, MA

46. Tufts University – Medford, MA

54. Hamilton College – Clinton, NY

56. Wesleyan University – Middletown, CT

57. Wellesley College – Wellesley, MA

58. Virginia Tech – Blacksburg, VA

60. Lehigh University – Bethlehem, PA

66. Vassar College – Poughkeepsie, NY

68. Villanova University – Villanova, PA

69. Haverford College – Haverford, PA

71. University of Maryland – College Park, MD

73. College of William & Mary – Williamsburg, VA

75. University of Richmond – Richmond, VA

77. Pennsylvania State University – University Park, PA

78. The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art – New York, NY

84. Colgate University – Hamilton, NY

87. University of Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh, PA

93. Babson College – Wellesley, MA

