Princeton Coach Mourns Tiger Bech, Star Player Killed In New Orleans Terror Attack

Bech, a key member of Princeton's 2016 and 2018 Ivy League Championship teams, was remembered by Head Coach Bob Surace as a "ferocious competitor" and a caring friend.

“There was no more appropriate nickname of a Princeton player I coached,” said Surace, the Charles W. Caldwell Jr. '25 Head Coach of Football. “He was a ‘Tiger’ in every way – a ferocious competitor with endless energy, a beloved teammate, and a caring friend."

Bech’s contributions to Princeton football were significant. He earned two All-Ivy honors as a return specialist, including second-team accolades during the Tigers’ undefeated 2018 season. As a wide receiver, he recorded 53 catches for 825 yards and three touchdowns.

“Our last conversation was about how proud I was of the growth he showed during his time at Princeton and the success he was having after graduation,” Surace said. “My love goes to the entire Bech family.”

Bech was one of the victims in the New Orleans attack that left at least 15 dead and dozens injured. The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.

Princeton Athletics released a statement expressing its deep sorrow over the loss, calling Bech an integral part of the university's football legacy.

Princeton Athletics also acknowledged fellow alum Ryan Quigley ’20, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, who was injured in the same attack. Quigley, a close friend and former teammate of Bech, remains hospitalized but is expected to recover.

Fellow Pennsylvanian, Jeremi Sensky of Canonsburg is also expected to recover, although he remains intubated at the time of publishing his daughter told Daily Voice.

