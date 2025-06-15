'Pretty Boy' Cellmate Goes Viral After Spilling On Life Behind Bars With Luigi Mangione

Michael Daddea, who shared a cell with Mangione at Brooklyn’s MDC, dished on their jailhouse interactions in a since-deleted video posted to X, which was later salvaged by TikTok account @luigiprosper. The Tampa native was locked up on ghost gun charges and spent two nights in MDC’s 4G unit before bonding out for $250,000, according to the NY Post.

Before his placement, Daddea said he joked with jail staff, asking to be housed with “another Italian.” He thought they were kidding when they said his new cellmate would be that Luigi Mangione — the UPenn grad accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown last December.

“I thought he was being a wise ass,” Daddea said. But it wasn’t a joke.

“I go to put my stuff in the cell… outside the cell Luigi’s standing there, like, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’” Daddea recalled. “Super nice. Introduced himself right away. I’d been in the unit for 10 minutes. I guess he must've seen another white kid.”

Daddea said he shook Mangione’s hand and told him, “It’s an honor to meet you.” Mangione allegedly responded, “You two are the first kids who even knew who I was or even cared about it,” referring to Daddea and another inmate, “V.”

Daddea said Mangione had a job as a “colly,” an inmate tasked with cleaning showers.

But it’s Daddea who’s unexpectedly become the center of attention.

Since clips of the video resurfaced, TikTok and Instagram users have flooded the comments with thirst.

“Came here after the viral comments, stayed bc you’re fine as f—,” one user wrote. “MDC got a dating app we should be downloading or???” another joked. “Okay so you were def in the pretty boy unit right?” a third added.

The viral fame hasn't all been positive, though. On Twitter, Daddea admitted he’s been getting hate:

Meanwhile, Mangione — the grandson of Maryland real estate magnate Nicholas Mangione — remains locked up, reportedly a “model prisoner” who’s calm, social, and adapting well to life behind bars.

