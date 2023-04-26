Presidential Palace: Nixon's Bergen County Home Hits Market

The former home of President Richard Nixon has hit the market for $1.2 million from Christie's International Real Estate Group-Ridgewood.

Nixon and his wife, Pat, lived at 23 Sherwood Downs in the early 90s. In April 1994, he had a stroke at the home while he was getting ready to eat dinner, dying in a New York City hospital four days later. After Nixon's death, the house was sold for $775,000.

Aside from presidential mystique, the 3-bedroom, 5-bathroom house features an elevator, a wet bar, a sauna, a gym, and a billiards room. The homeowner can expect to pay $21,932 in property taxes, according to the listing.

It is unknown if the house contains any secret Nixon White House tapes. To view the listing, click here.

