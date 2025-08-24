‘President Bone Spurs’: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Torches Trump In Ugly Social Media War

Days after Moore told the president to "keep our name out of your mouth," and invited the 79-year-old Trump to take a walk through Baltimore, the two were again at each others' virtual throats.

"Governor Wes Moore of Maryland has asked, in a rather nasty and provocative tone, that I 'walk the streets of Maryland' with him," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"I assume he is talking about out-of-control, crime ridden, Baltimore? As President, I would much prefer that he clean up this (c)rime disaster before I go there for a 'walk.'”

Trump went on to disparage Moore's record on crime, claiming that he "fudges his figures on crime like many of the other 'Blue States' are doing."

"If Wes Moore needs help, like Gavin Newscum did in LA, I will send in the 'troops,' which is being done in nearby DC, and quickly clean up the (c)rime," he threatened.

Trump also made a thinly veiled threat regarding the rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

"I gave Wes Moore a lot of money to fix his demolished bridge," he added. "I will now have to rethink that decision???"

Moore did not go down quietly, taking several shots at Trump through his personal account on X as the two exchanged barbs on social media about their service time — or perceived service.

"Did Wes Moore, the Governor of Maryland, lie about getting a Bronze Star?" Trump posted in a follow-up on Truth Social.

Moore was armed and ready, turning to Trump's once-trusted Grok to prove the president ill-informed, while reminding the public about the strangeness surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files.

"Get noted, Donald," Moore posted in response. "Trump is doing everything in his power to distract from the Epstein files. Really makes you wonder..."

Moore also dug into the president's playbook and came up with a clever nickname of his own for the commander-in-chief.

"President Bone Spurs will do anything to get out of walking – even if that means spouting off more lies about the progress we’re making on public safety in Maryland," Moore mused.

"Hey Donald, we can get you a golf cart if that makes things easier. Just let my team know."

Moore later shared a separate statement touting Baltimore for its latest crime rates, noting that "homicides are lower than when I was born–the fewest homicides at this point in a year in the last fifty years."

He had one final jab for the president.

"These ideals are something the President fails to understand because when his time came to serve, he ran away. In Maryland, we do not run away," the governor said, according to his communications director.

"We will continue to meet these challenges head-on–working in partnership with local, state, and federal officials to take an all-of-the-above approach to public safety that is showing results across the state."

