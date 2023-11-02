Prescription Pill Found In NJ Trick-Or-Treater's Halloween Candy: Police

A sedative prescription pill identified as Clonazepam was found in a child's candy this year in Sayreville, local police said.

The pill was found in the bag pictured above, along with various pieces of “mixed candy," police said. The bag is a clear ziplock style bag with candy corn imprinted on it.

The child went trick-or-treating in the area of Park Village, near White Oaks Drive, authorities said

Police are urging parents to thoroughly check all Halloween candy, especially if they trick or treated in the area of Park Village. Anyone who finds a similar bag or has any information that may assist in the investigation is encouraged to contact the police department at 732-727-4444 or Det. Pascone at 732-525-5420.

