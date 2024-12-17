Fair 36°

Prepubescent Child Porn Found On Hackensack Man's Internet History: Prosecutor

A 48-year-old Hackensack man has been arrested on child pornography charges, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Bergen County Sheriff's Office
A search at Jonathan J. Gavin's home on Monday, Dec. 16 found that Gavin used the Internet to view, download, and possess items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Gavin was arrested and charged with third-degree possession of child pornography and was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

