Prepubescent Child Porn Found On Hackensack Man's Internet History: Prosecutor

A search at Jonathan J. Gavin's home on Monday, Dec. 16 found that Gavin used the Internet to view, download, and possess items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Gavin was arrested and charged with third-degree possession of child pornography and was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.