Storm System To Unleash Severe Weather, 60 MPH Wind Gusts Ahead Of July 4th

According to the National Weather Service, Sunday, June 29, will start sunny and warm, with rising humidity across much of the area. Storm chances will increase into the evening, especially in southern zones.

Monday, June 30, will be hot and muggy, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. By evening, showers and scattered storms are likely to develop in much of the region.

The main event arrives Tuesday, July 1, when a more powerful front pushes in from the west. Storms are expected to fire up in the early afternoon and track eastward across the region through the evening.

Some areas could see wind gusts over 60 miles per hour, torrential rainfall, and localized flooding.

Forecasters say the highest risks will be concentrated in zones shown in orange on the AccuWeather map above — including parts of eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the Hudson Valley.

Conditions should calm by late Tuesday night. Behind the front, drier air will move in for a stretch of more settled weather.

Wednesday, July 2, and Thursday, July 3, are expected to be mostly sunny with seasonable temps.

