Prankster Arrested For Idiotic Long Island Stunts Begs For Cash: 'I Need Lawyer Money'

Kyle Vazquez, of Coram, New York, goes by the name Tommy Tuff Knuckles on TikTok, where he uploads videos of himself harassing retail and restaurant workers. He's amassed nearly 150,000 followers on the social media platform.

However, after some of his videos caught the police's attention, Vazquez isn't so bold. The 21-year-old hopes to raise $5,000 on GoFundMe to help cover the cost of an attorney and "keep the laughs coming" after he was arrested on Monday, June 2.

I’m TommyTuffKnuckles and I got arrested for some pranks. I need money for a lawyer so I can keep making yall laugh I would really appreciate the support!!!

Suffolk County (New York) police charged Vazquez with three counts each of dissemination of unlawful surveillance footage and unlawful surveillance and two charges of criminal tampering, officials said.

In one viral video, Vazquez dumps a large bucket of eggs over his head inside the entrance of a Long Island restaurant before running away. Employees were left to clean the mess. The next day, he did it again at another eatery — this time with beans.

Police said that between May 19 and May 24, Vazquez visited three strangers' homes, asked to use their bathrooms, and secretly recorded footage of them and the insides of their houses without permission.

Authorities added that he created a disturbance at each home, but did not specify further.

It's unclear if he's taking the criminal charges seriously. Vazquez's TikTok profile photo is now his mugshot, and he continues to upload videos of himself harassing employees and unsuspecting strangers.

In his latest videos, Vazquez tricks retail workers into crawling under a bathroom stall, claiming his friend is stuck inside. Once the workers are on the floor, Vazquez and an accomplice laugh and run away.

