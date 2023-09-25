Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 58°

Powerball Tickets Good For $50K Sold In Bergen, Passaic Counties

A pair of Powerball tickets each winning $50,000 were sold in Bergen and Passaic counties.

Kinderkamack Road 7-Eleven, River Edge.
Kinderkamack Road 7-Eleven, River Edge. Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
The winning numbers from the Saturday, Sept. 23 drawing were: 01, 12, 20, 33, and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 21. The Power Play was 2X.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: 7-Eleven #36488, 584 Kinderkamack Rd., River Edge
  • Passaic County: Estevez Food, 341 East 19th St., Paterson.

A third ticket good for $100,000 was sold in Camden County.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $785 million for the next drawing to be held Monday, Sept. 25, at 10:59 p.m.

