Powerball Player Wins $1M At 7-Eleven, Two Others Take Home $50K

The winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven #16164, 403 US Highway 9, Lanoka Harbor in Ocean County.

In addition, two tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Ocean County: Shoprite #641, Route 70 and Chambersbridge Rd., Brick; and

Passaic County: Super Exito Supermarket, 218 Dayton Ave., Clifton.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Dec. 16, drawing were: 03, 09, 10, 20 and 62. The Red Power Ball number was 25. The Power Play was 3X.

