Powerball Jackpot Surges Past $600M — Now One Of Biggest In History

Lottery players across the country will be vying for a $605 million jackpot at the next Powerball drawing on Monday, Aug. 18, as the grand prize continues to swell as no lucky winners have hit the magic numbers.

The winning numbers for the drawing on Saturday, Aug. 16 were 23-40-49-65-69 with a Powerball of 23.

With no winners, the estimated jackpot will surpass $600 million for the 14th time in the game's history. If anyone hits all five numbers, plus the Powerball, the jackpot has a cash value of more than $273 million.

Lottery players have a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning a Powerball jackpot by matching all five balls plus the Powerball, according to officials. Prizes then range from $1 million to $4, which can be multiplied by the Power Play option.

Powerball has had jackpots exceeding $1 billion five times.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.