The Home Improvements driver out of Park Ridge escaped serious injury when the pole fell on East Ridgewood Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday, July 24.

It strewed wires across the roadway and leaked oil from a transformer.

Village police, firefighters, Ridgewood Emergency Services and PSE&G all responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

