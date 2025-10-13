Potent Nor'easter Knocks Out Power To Thousands Along East Coast; More Wind, Rain Ahead

Stormy conditions will continue during the day on Monday, Oct. 13 before tapering off in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts have generally ranged from 20 to 50 miles per hour, with locally higher gusts of 60 mph or more.

Lights flickered from the Jersey Shore to Cape Cod as a sprawling nor’easter lashed the East Coast with drenching rain and damaging winds, leaving tens of thousands without electricity and turning Monday into a cleanup-and-watch-the-tides day for many.

PowerOutage.us reported the following outages at around 7:45 a.m. Monday:

New Jersey: 12,193

Connecticut: 10,286

New York: 8,406

Massachusetts: 5,652

Pennsylvania: 638

Virginia and Maryland: about 200 combined

Stormy conditions will persist through the day as the slow‑moving system crawls north before bending out to sea Monday night into Tuesday, Oct. 14.

The National Weather Service said preliminary wind and rainfall totals from the ongoing coastal storm will be updated later today, and urged residents to prepare for additional scattered outages and dangerous marine conditions.

AccuWeather warned the event is a hybrid tropical wind and rainstorm with impacts on par with a powerful nor’easter.

"This will be a major and damaging storm regardless of official naming designation by the National Hurricane Center," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said last week.

Forecasters highlighted storm surge as the most damaging threat, with a broad zone of 2 to 3 feet and pockets of 4 to 5 feet from parts of the Carolinas to southeastern New England.

In several mid‑Atlantic locations, high tides could rank among the top five on record since Sandy.

Persistent onshore flow, long‑period swell, and multiple tide cycles are fueling beach erosion, overwash on vulnerable roads, and flooding of back bays and estuaries.

Travel has been hampered by poor visibility, crosswinds over high bridges, and rough seas that have affected some ferry routes. Airlines warned of delays and cancellations at major coastal hubs including New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston.

Officials declared states of emergency in New Jersey and downstate New York.

Residents in flood‑prone coastal areas were advised to move vehicles to higher ground, secure loose outdoor items, avoid jetties and piers, and never drive through saltwater flooding as the corrosive mix can quickly disable vehicles.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.