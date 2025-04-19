Possible Fatality In NJ Turnpike Crash, All Lanes Closed

The crash happened near Interchange 12, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT). Photos at the scene by Kyle Mazza/UNF News show a tarp draped over one of the vehicles, indicating a fatality.

The highway remained closed as of 9:30 a.m. with a rollover, however, it was not immediately clear whether or not this was a separate crash.

The crash was reported sometime after 4 a.m. and remained under investigation as of 9:30 a.m.

Drivers should expect significant delays and detours in the area until the roadway is cleared.

