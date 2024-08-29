Possibility Of Life-Threatening Reactions Prompts Recall Of NJ Company's Golden Raisins

Sunco & Frenchie LLC of Pine Brook is recalling its 10oz Terrafina Golden Raisins.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," reads the recall posted to the FDA website. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Terrafina Golden Raisins were distributed in New York through retail stores by distributor Smith Valley Foods, LLC.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory revealed that the sulfite-containing product was distributed in packages that did not reveal the presence of sulfites, officials said.

Consumers who have purchased Terrafina Brand Golden Raisins are urged not to consume the products and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 973-478-1011 from Monday to Friday 8 am to 4 pm EDT.

