Portnoy’s 9.2 Score Sends NYC Slice Joint Into Full Meltdown: 'You Ruined My Spot'

“This is as good of a slice as you could have,” he said outside of the 164 Mott St. shop. “Just about the best single slice I’ve ever had.”

And that wasn't even the official review yet.

Portnoy gave the shop's cheese pie a 9.2 — one of the highest scores ever handed out in his One Bite series.

“I can’t remember the last time I gave out a 9,” he said.

Ceres was launched by chefs Jake Serebnick and Julian Geldmacher, both formerly of Eleven Madison Park, one of New York’s most iconic fine dining spots. The pair started experimenting with pizza during the pandemic, taking four years to find the right space in what Portnoy called a “hipster area” of the city.

The pizzeria — named after a wild type of yeast — had already started gaining buzz after being featured on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in April. But things exploded after Portnoy’s review.

According to the "New York Post," Ceres has quickly become “New York’s most talked about slice.” In the days following the review, the shop has reportedly been selling out.

One X user, Adam Fern, posted a photo of the crowd and wrote:

“Dude. Wtf @barstoolsports @stoolpresidente — you ruined my favorite pizza spot. The line is fully down the block now.”

Portnoy, who doesn’t usually go for “fancy” pizza, said this one worked. He tried a tomato slice topped with “park” seasoning and called it “great.” But it was the cheese slice that blew him away.

“This is 100% can go toe to toe with John’s on Bleecker,” he said. “It’s as good as anything I’ve ever had in Manhattan.”

Ceres announced on Instagram that it would be closed May 16 to 20, though it was unclear if that decision was related to the crush of attention following Portnoy’s visit.

