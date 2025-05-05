Portnoy Sends 'Morons' To Tour Auschwitz After Antisemitic Incident At Barstool Philly Bar

In an "emergency press conference" on Instagram Sunday, May 4, Portnoy described how a sign that read “F— the Jews” was ordered with bottle service at the Sanson Street Bar in Center City.

The incident, Portnoy said, left him furious.

“Two hours ago you literally could’ve cooked an egg on my head that’s how much steam and heat were coming out of my ears,” Portnoy said, noting that he fired at least one of the waitresses responsible.

He called the individuals responsible “young f—ing morons,” adding that they were drunk when the incident occurred.

Portnoy said his first instinct was to go scorched-earth.

“My initial reaction was I’m going to burn these people to the ground – everything,” he said, vowing to follow through on consequences. “It’s like, you know what, maybe that’s not the best course of action. Maybe I can use this as a teaching moment.”

He said he spoke with the individuals and their families, and they agreed to visit Auschwitz to learn firsthand about the atrocities of the Holocaust.

“They’ve agreed to go… and they’re going to do a tour of the concentration camps and hopefully learn something,” Portnoy said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.