Portnoy Gifts Fan Buffalo Chicken Slice During Review Of Jersey Shore Pizzeria

And neither is a floppy crust.

The Barstool CEO, continuing his "One Bite" review stint along the Jersey Shore stopped by Salerno's in Hazlet.

The Bethany Road pizzeria threw in a free slice of buffalo chicken, but Portnoy made it abundantly clear, it's not his thing.

So much so that he gave it to a nearby fan.

Portnoy ultimately gave the pizza 7.3, deducting points for a floppy crust, but the fan reviewed his free slice of buffalo chicken: 8.3.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.