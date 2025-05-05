Light Rain 59°

SHARE

Portal Bridge Signal Issue Causes Major NJ Transit Delays

A signal issue at the Amtrak-operated Portal Bridge caused major NJ Transit delays into and out of New York Penn Station during the Monday evening commute, the agency said.

NJ's Portal Bridge.

NJ's Portal Bridge.

 Photo Credit: NJTScottMaas - Wikipedia
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The issue was first reported around 5:30 p.m. on May 5, with NJ Transit warning of delays up to 20 minutes. As the evening rush continued, delays stretched to 60 minutes, stranding passengers systemwide.

By 10 p.m., the agency said trains were still running with delays up to 15 minutes.

Frustrated riders took to social media to vent. “This is absolutely RIDICULOUS! Been sitting on the tracks not moving for an HOUR!” one commuter wrote. Another added, “We shouldn't be paying for the tickets for your crappy services. Get real!”

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE