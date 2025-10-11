Portable Fans Catch Fire, Prompting Large Recall

Guangzhou Jiguang Lighting is recalling about 48,000 Living Glow portable waist fans, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Oct. 9.

The lithium-ion batteries can overheat while charging, posing a risk of fire. The recall covers model CP-WFLED01, which features five fan speeds, a flashlight, and a power bank.

Four incidents of the fans melting or catching fire have been reported. There have been no reports of injuries or property damage, according to the CPSC.

The fans were sold in seven colors on HSN.com and through the HSN television network. They were available between May and July for about $20 to $25.

Customers are urged to stop using the fans immediately and register on the recall's website for a full refund.

