Popular South Jersey Diner Closes After 58 Years

Last Sunday, April 30 was the last day of operations for the Cherry Hill Diner on Route 38.

An employee made the announcement in a Facebook group:

"Myself and the staff of Cherry hill diner would like to thank you all for your patronage over the years," she wrote. "Unfortunately, this Sunday, we close our doors forever. You have let us share your good times, sad times and everything in between. We will miss seeing you all. Thank you! The doors close Sunday afternoon at 5 pm."

The Cherry Hill Planning Board earlier this year voted to tear down the business and build a car wash in its place. It's not immediately clear when demolition and construction will happen.

