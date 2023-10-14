Popular South Jersey Burger Joint Closes: 'Bittersweet'

Burgertime NJ, located in Audubon, will flip its last patty on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The W. Merchant Street joint is owned by Dane DeMarco, who also runs Gass & Main in Haddonfield.

Burgertime sold a creative variety of hot dogs, burgers, and sandwiches, along with simple classics and sides.

DeMarco announced the restaurant's closing on social media, noting the decision wasn't an easy one.

“After heartfelt consideration, I’ve come to a bittersweet decision,” DeMarco writes. “This Saturday will mark the closure of Burgertime. This journey began as a creative response to the pandemic, become brick and mortar, and the first place I’ve ever owned, and over time, it’s grown into something truly special.”

Customers took to the comment section to lament the news.

"I love[d] your guys burgers, thank you so much for the best burger[s] of my life!!" one person wrote. "Will be ordering tonight for my birthday. I'm happy for your success with your other business, but I'll be sad to see Burgertime go."

"Your burgers are amazing but your staff became my neighbors," another said. "Best of luck in future endeavors. Audubon will miss you and so will I very much."

