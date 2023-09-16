Popular North Jersey Burger Joint Hits The Streets With Food Truck

Steve's Burgers, which first opened in Garfield in 2009, announced on Instagram that the restaurant is rolling out a food truck: Steve'z on Wheelz.

Owner Stephen Chrisomalis said the move is a partnership with Zilpa Rizzo, of Zilpa's Desserts. Zilpa's products are sold at Steve's.

In addition to its burgers that draw customers from across the country, Steve'z will have a smaller menu and some items special to the truck, according to a report by NorthJersey.com.

The Steve's Burgers, which has two locations in Garfield and one in North Bergen, food truck will begin booking in October. Follow the truck on Instagram for updates.

