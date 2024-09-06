Popular NJ Luncheonette For Sale After 50 Years

Lucille's Luncheonette at 1496 Route 539 in Barnegat, is on the market for just under $780,000.

Lucille's, which was featured on Anthony Bourdain's "Parts Unknown" in 2015 and made it to the late acclaimed chef's official food trail, was opened in 1975 by Jim and Lucille Bates.

"This little roadside cafe on 539 quickly became the place to stop on the way to the Shore for visitors to LBI and became the place for the locals to venture to for a good home cooked meal when you didn't want to cook at home," the eatery's website reads. "Lucille was everyone's Mom, Sister, Aunt ...whatever you needed her to be all while serving up a comforting meal and a Devil of a good time."

The family addressed the sale in a Facebook post.

Loyal patrons expressed gratitude for the memories and well wishes.

"Best of luck finding the perfect fit," one said. "The new owners will never be you folks but will hopefully continue the business in the Lucille's tradition. We'll definitely make sure we make it in before you find your ideal replacements."

"I love eating at Lucille's, not just for the food but for the service and the friendly atmosphere," another said. "Each time I head out there means an 80 mile round trip. But it's always worth it."

In the past two days, Lucille's has put out Facebook posts announcing that it's hiring. It was not immediately clear whether or not a buyer had been found.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.