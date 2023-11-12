Popular NJ Brunch Spot 'Toast' Unveils New Location

Toast officially opened last week in Cranford at The Cranford Hotel on Walnut Street.

The menu has something for everyone, including eggs galore, classic breakfast and lunch sandwiches, yogurt and grain bowls, pancakes and waffles, salads, and more.

The eatery's flagship store opened in Montclair in May 2007, with the mantra "Peace, Love & Pancakes." Later came Red Bank and Asbury Park (click here for locations).

Check out Toast in Cranford at 10 Walnut St. Come hungry.

