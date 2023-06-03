Popular NJ Bakery Shutters After 50 Years In Business

Sipos Bakery announced on Facebook that its last day in business would be Sunday, June 4.

"We are very thankful to all of our loyal customers for the continuous patronage and support over the decades. We have built wonderful relationships with all of you, both near and far, and we are sad to say goodbye," the shop wrote.

"Whether you were a daily customer, travelled from out of town during the holiday seasons to get traditional Hungarian baked goods, or ordered from our website to be shipped across the country, we appreciate you."

Original owner George Sipos sold his bakery to two lifelong bakers "eager to continue serving the traditional baked goods thousands of people stood in line for each holiday season," its website says.

Some of its most popular treats included the Hungarian Beigli rolled with poppyseed or walnut; Babka with raisins and cheese; Hungarian Kifli; and Bobalky.

The news of Sipos' closing left customers heartbroken.

"Unthinkable, I’m sorry to hear this," one wrote. "My wife grew up in Perth Amboy and without fail, for DECADES, there was always a fresh loaf of Sipos bread in the house."

"I cannot believe you are closing," another said. "You were my childhood…after church my mom and I would always stop in.

"She would let me pick out a cookie each week! It was such a thrill!!! Best of luck in whatever your future holds. Just know you hold such amazing memories for a lot of people in the area."

