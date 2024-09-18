Popular Motorcycle Couple Had Legs Amputated After Being Struck By DUI Driver In NY

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Craig "Hammer" Sutherland and Charity Hogan, were struck by Derik Wirhouski, 50, who police had said blew a stop sign on Route 23 in Catskill on Tuesday, Sept. 10. He was later charged with DWI and issued multiple traffic citations.

A GoFundMe launched for the couple said that both Sutherland and Hogan lost their legs as a result of the crash, in which they were ejected from the bike.

Sutherland, who was airlifted, also suffered extensive internal injuries, while Hogan suffered a broken pelvis and many cuts and bruises.

The couple is well-known across the Tri-State Area's motorcycle communities having competed in skills competitions across the region. An upcoming competition in Pennsylvania has added a charity event for the two.

As of press time, more than $78,000 (CAD) had been raised for Sutherland and Hogan on the GoFundMe. The campaign says that Sutherland and Hogan were reunited for the first time since the crash this week.

"Yesterday Barry (Charity's dad) was able to take Charity to see Craig for the first time since the accident," campaign organizer Randy Helmle writes. "Craig actually opened his eyes and tried to acknowledge she was there. Pretty emotional day for both of them."

Wirhouski was arraigned in the Town of Cairo Court and remanded to the Greene County Jail on $75,000 cash bail.

Click here to donate to Sutherland and Hogan.

