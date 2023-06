The popular kosher supermarket is opening a location at 465-467 Cedar Lane in Teaneck, replacing a Wells Fargo. The new Seasons Express comes on the heels of the supermarket closing its location in Clifton, after the store unexpectedly lost its lease.

Currently, the only Seasons Express in New Jersey is in Lakewood. An opening date for the new Teaneck location has not been announced.

