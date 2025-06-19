Popular Jewish Camp Director Sexually Abused Minor For Years, Bombshell Lawsuit Alleges

The civil complaint, filed in Pennsylvania state court Monday, June 16, names Camp Dora Golding in East Stroudsburg, its executive director Alexander Gold, and former assistant director Binyamin Daiches. The plaintiff, identified anonymously as “John Doe,” is represented by attorneys from Stark & Stark, P.C.

According to the suit, the alleged abuse occurred over multiple summers from 2004 to 2009 while the plaintiff was a minor attending the camp.

The complaint claims that the then-assistant director “groomed and isolated John Doe by showing him excessive attention and excusing him from camp activities for private, one-on-one time in secluded areas of the camp, including Daiches’ office and residence.”

It goes on to allege that Daiches repeatedly sexually abused and raped the boy when the victim was 13 and “particularly vulnerable” following the death of his father.

“These alleged instances include Daiches raping Doe in his camp bungalow and again in his private office, and forcing oral sex on him during a golf cart ride after curfew,” the plaintiff’s attorney, Carin O’Donnell, said in a statement.

The lawsuit alleges that camp officials were negligent in their oversight and failed to implement safeguards that would have protected campers. The suit also claims that other campers and staff observed concerning behavior at the time but that it was not appropriately addressed.

“As we allege in the complaint, this tragic and preventable abuse was the direct result of Camp Dora Golding’s failure to supervise its staff and protect its campers,” said O’Donnell. “Despite clear warning signs and repeated opportunities to intervene, the camp’s leadership ignored Daiches’ blatant grooming behaviors and allowed him unfettered access to vulnerable children, including John Doe.”

The lawsuit outlines several legal claims, including assault and battery, false imprisonment, negligence, and emotional distress, against all three defendants.

Camp Dora Golding is a longstanding private summer camp that serves boys in the Orthodox Jewish community. Its administrative offices are based in Brooklyn, New York.

Gold provided Daily Voice with the following statement in response to the lawsuit: “While we are unable to comment on active litigation, we can assure you that nothing is more important to us than providing every child at Camp Dora Golding with a safe and welcoming environment.”

