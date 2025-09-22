Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Wednesday, October 1st
Overcast 62°

SHARE

Popular Jersey Shore Restaurant That Started As Magazine Closes After Decades

A popular Jersey Shore restaurant that began as a publication in the 2000s is closing up shop.

Exit Zero's The Filling Station is closing up shop in Cape May.

Exit Zero's The Filling Station is closing up shop in Cape May.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Exit Zero Filling Station has officially closed its doors. The business is holding a closing sale Monday through Wednesday, Sept. 22 to 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering everything from dishes and tables to coffee dispensers and signage.

Located at 110 Sunset Boulevard, the restaurant had been a fixture in the community since 2018, when Exit Zero transformed the former gas station into a dining and shopping destination.

Exit Zero began in 2003, when Jack Wright, an award-winning newspaper and magazine editor, launched a black-and-white weekly magazine celebrating Cape May. Over the years, the company expanded to retail, book publishing, and restaurants. Its ventures included Exit Zero Cookhouse, a top-rated Cape May eatery, and multiple retail shops before the Filling Station became its flagship space.

The Filling Station earned statewide recognition soon after opening. In 2018, New Jersey Monthly named it one of the 30 best new restaurants in the state. Two years later, the restaurant drew national attention on ABC News for its creative use of vintage trailers as socially distanced dining pods during the pandemic.

While the Filling Station has closed, Exit Zero remains active in Cape May. In 2021, the company signed a 10-year lease to operate restaurants and retail at the Cape May–Lewes Ferry terminal, where it continues to serve locals and visitors alike.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE